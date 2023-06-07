Om Raut’s film Adipurush is one of the much-awaited films of this year. Prabhas starrer is all set to hit the big screen this month, but ahead of the release, the filmmaker and Kriti Sanon’s Tirupati visit is making headlines. However, not for good reasons.

It was a spectacular show at Tirupati last night with the entire team of Adipurush comprising Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Om Raut releasing the film’s final trailer. Controversy erupted after the filmmaker was seen kissing Kriti goodbye outside the temple premises.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Videos and pictures of Om Raut kissing Kriti goodbye went viral on social media. This did not go down well with many netizens, and they slammed them for making an indecent act outside the temple. BJP State Secretary Ramesh Naidu Nagothu also commented against it.

Taking offence at the public display of affection, the BJP leader questioned the Adipurush stars if it was necessary. The tweet now stands deleted. Check out the screenshot here:

Om Raut and Kriti Sanon hugged after their darshan, and Raut was seen hugging Kriti as she departed in her car. Later, about his visit to the temple, Adipurush’s director said, “After coming to the temple, I feel extremely amazing. It felt nice. We had a great darshan today morning. Yesterday, we put out the trailer. It’s a mesmerising feeling, and I cannot put it into words.”

Take a look at the video below:

The director Om Raut sobbed and urged the makers and distributors to offer Lord Hanuman a seat in every theatre during the movie’s pre-release event. He cried and was consoled by Prabhas with a side embrace. The film, which is based on the Ramayana, is getting ready to make a splash when it opens in theatres on June 16.

Must Read: When Ranbir Kapoor Addressed Breaking Up With Katrina Kaif & Media Hampering Him With The Same Questions Saying “I Try & Make A New Screenplay…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News