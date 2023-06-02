Live is full of ups and downs – and while the majority of the world can deal with it in the privacy of their home, celebrities have to face a tirade of questions about it from the media and fans. Bollywood’s handsome hunk Ranbir Kapoor has been at the receiving end of this several times – including after he broke up with Katrina Kaif & Deepika Padukone, his films tanked at the box office and more.

Today, we came across an old video of RK chilling and talking about dealing with media questions pertaining more to his personal life and controversial topics than the films he’s starring in. Read on to know all he had to say.

While on the AIB Podcast nearly 5 years ago, host Tanmay Bhat asked Ranbir Kapoor about dealing with the media as part of film promotions. The comedian is heard saying, “For the rest of the day, it’s going to be ‘How was it working with Katrina after a breakup?’ Eleven times over. What is the worst – is it annoying to deal with the media after a point?” Agreeing that this topic would be a staple journalist would ask during the upcoming interviews, Ranbir said getting such questions used to be annoying, but now he enjoys it.

Ranbir Kapoor replied, “It used to be. Now, I’m actually having fun with it because I don’t care that much anymore. At one point, I used to care what I’ll say, how my work are going to get misconstrued, and what people are going to take from it But now I realized, irrespective of what I say, I am going to get misconstrued. So just don’t care about it.”

The ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ actor continued, “Ya, the questions I’m asked all the time is about Katrina and how is it working with her and nepotism, about my flops – I’m still talking about Bombay Velvet and Besharam… Thankfully they ask me a lot about Sanjay Dutt now, the biopic. So at least something about my work and about my dad’s tweets. You know, these are like (all laugh and over talk). And why I am not on social media? These are the prototype questions I answer every time, and I try and make a new screenplay out of things, new answers.”

Check out Ranbir Kapoor addressing his breakup with Katrina Kaif, media questions and more here:

