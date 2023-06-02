Shah Rukh Khan is called the King of Bollywood for a reason. Not only because of his acting chops, he is also known for his witty humour and sarcasm. For the unversed, after four years, the superstar returned to the screens with the movie Pathaan which broke every record at the box office. Now, he is gearing up for his next movies, including Jawan and Dunki.

SRK’s comebacks are something we all should learn from. Once in a while, he organised Ask SRK sessions on his Twitter handle, and he gives absolutely savage answers to those questions. And, while we are at SRK’s sarcasm and wit, this one time when he was called ‘chakka’ on a live show, his response had left everyone in splits. Keep scrolling to find it out.

Once in a live interview session, Shah Rukh Khan was reading out his fans’ messages when one such chit read, “Chakka SRK”. And SRK clapped back at the hater with a savage response and said, “Mein itna bada hoon ki chauka ho nahi sakta tha. To chakka hi sahi hai.” Referring at the cricket rules (fours and sixer).

The video clip has been shared by one of his fan pages named, srkian_ayan_ on Instagram. Watch here:

As soon as the video started to round on social media platforms, one wrote, “It’s about perception.”

Another one commented, “Warning ⚠️: Don’t mess with srk😂”

One of the netizens penned, “Or kisi actors me itni aukaad hi nhi ki aisa comments pdh sake😂😂”

One such comment can read as, “Bawal chiz h srk mst jawab har bnde me dum nhi esa sawal dekhe sune khud ke liye fir itna pyara jawab de ske 😍😍srk”

Well, it’s quite true that there’s no one like SRK, and no other actors can come up with such savage comebacks while being so humble. What do you think? Let us know.

