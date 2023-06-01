In the past couple of years, the Indian audience has become quite critical when it comes to the use of VFX in a film. One can’t simply present a big-screen entertainer with noticeable flaws in it. If that happens, only the almighty can save a film from the harsh criticism. Interestingly, amid a lot of advanced biggies being produced, Shah Rukh Khan’s Ra.One has emerged as a standard of comparison for visual effects. Keep reading to know how director Anubhav Sinha has reacted to it.

Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, Ra.One starring Shah Rukh, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Rampal was released in 2011. It was mounted on a huge budget and had some never-seen-before VFX work in Bollywood back then. However, it received highly negative reviews from critics with some being too personal. Still, it managed to get beyond the 100 crore nett mark at the Indian box office.

Over the years, one can see Ra.One becoming a cult in terms of VFX work and technological advancement. In fact, biggies like Adipurush and Brahmastra are getting compared with the Shah Rukh Khan starrer. It has clearly become a comparison standard for VFX-heavy Indian films, especially those produced by Bollywood.

Answering if the criticism was way too harsh upon Ra.One’s release, Anubhav Sinha said, “It’s not for me to say this because I would always find criticism harsher. But if someone not involved with the film says it was harsh, I would obviously latch on to that,” while talking to DNA.

Talking about Ra.One’s popularity in today’s time and its emergence as a standard of comparison, Anubhav Sinha said, “I am a big believer of how long a film lives determines its legacy. The fact that a film that was so harshly judged and criticised 12 years back lives on online with people calling it ahead of its time speaks volumes. Then, that is the film’s success and it gives me a lot of happiness.”

We agree with Sinha that the Shah Rukh Khan starrer has become a ‘success’ over the years. Hopefully, we’ll get a much-demanded sequel to it!

