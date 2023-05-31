Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, often called the “King of Bollywood,” is one of the most popular and influential actors in the Indian film industry. He has delivered numerous blockbuster hits and garnered a massive fan following in India and globally.

Khan’s on-screen performances are known for their intensity, charisma, and versatility. He has showcased his acting prowess in a wide range of genres, including romance, drama, action, and comedy. His ability to connect with audiences on an emotional level and portray complex characters has been instrumental in his long-standing success.

Beyond his acting career, Shah Rukh Khan has been actively involved in philanthropic endeavours and charitable initiatives. He once even spoke about his philanthropic efforts. In a viral video below, he is heard saying, “Muslim hu jo charity karta hu, kaam karta hu, Mohabbat se karta hu.”

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan is well renowned for his commitment to a variety of humanitarian causes, especially those involving children’s welfare, healthcare, and education. Khan has supported organisations like the Meer Foundation that put a priority on issues like the recovery of acid attack victims and the education of underprivileged children. He has advocated for the construction of facilities for paediatric patients in addition to helping institutions like the Child Health Research Foundation.

In addition, Pathaan actor has been a significant supporter and sponsor of campaigns for social causes like gender equality, education, and children’s rights. For his charitable activities and active involvement in philanthropy, he has been recognised and awarded, including the Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum, for his leadership in advancing women’s and children’s rights in India.

Shah Rukh Khan has established himself as a global cultural icon and spokesman for Indian cinema, thus, his fame extends beyond the stage and the screen. His fans, dubbed “SRKians,” cherish his talent, modesty, humour, and humanitarian endeavours.

