Adah Sharma’s The Kerala Story is among the most discussed topics in the country. The movie has sparked a debate as some are supporting it while others are accusing it of spreading Islamophobia. After various actors, Bollywood veteran Naseeruddin Shah has now spoken against the movie and slammed it for its plot. The actor also compared the film’s success to Hitler’s Nazi rule.

This is not the first time Shah has criticised a movie of the government. He often targets the ruling party out loud and never fails to share his unfiltered views.

Naseeruddin Shah is not the first one to slam The Kerala Story as actors like Kamal Haasan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui have already expressed their disagreement with the film’s plot. In a recent chat with India Today, the actor revealed that he had not watched the film yet and do not intend to do so.

The Taj: Reign of Revenge star said, “Worthwhile films like Bheed, Afwaah, Faraaz, all three collapsed. Nobody went to see them, but they are flocking to see The Kerala Story which I have not seen, and I don’t intend to see because I have read enough about it.”

Further, Naseeruddin Shah called the film’s success dangerous. He compared India to Hitler’s Nazi Rule and said, “On one hand, it is a dangerous trend, no doubt. We seem to be heading the way of Nazi Germany where in Hitler’s time, the filmmakers were co-opted, attempted to be co-opted, by the supreme leader to make films praising him and what he has done for the countrymen, and running down the Jewish community.” Slamming various filmmakers, he added, “So many master filmmakers in Germany left the place, came to Hollywood, and made movies there. Same thing seems to be happening here. Either stay on the right side, be neutral or pro-establishment.”

Naseeruddin Shah further claimed that The Kerala Story is spreading hate among people and added that he hopes the “atmosphere” would change. He said, “But on the flip side, I have hope that this atmosphere of hate gets fatiguing. How long can you go on spreading hate ? I think and I hope that the way it has suddenly engulfed us all, it will also disappear. But it won’t be soon.”

