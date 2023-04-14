Anubhav Sinha’s socio-political drama “Bheed” received critical acclaim for its powerful message and the sterling ensemble cast it put together. Dia Mirza who plays a pivotal role in the film shares, “Being part of an important film like this was an exceptional experience but working with a very talented cast and crew in a remote but fascinating location in Uttar Pradesh, ending the day with conversations and the joy of doing good work and sharing laughter and a sense of kinship, was also priceless.”

Dia says, the set was like a second home, and adds, “One of the most beautiful experiences during the shoot was celebrating the eve of my birthday with Anubhav Sinha and my co-stars, Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Pankaj ji (Kapur), and Ashutosh ji (Rana). I couldn’t go back home to be with my family and the whole cast and crew went out of their way to make me feel truly special.”

Dia also shared how important it is for her to work in relevant cinema and to play characters that make people think deeply about important issues. She says, “On the eve of my 40th birthday, I felt privileged to play a character that I hope will make people ponder about privilege and the need for social awareness, empathy, and basic humanity in everyday interactions.”

‘Bheed’ recounts the events following the 2020 nationwide lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic and was released in theatres worldwide last month.

Dia Mirza has been in the showbiz industry for over 23 years, yet she feels she needs to re-introduce herself as she thinks good work and good movies aren’t coming her way, and she is on an endless wait.

In an interview with Indian Express, Dia Mirza recently shared all the heartaches that she has been feeling after her movies didn’t work for the audiences, and said, “Heartache when your stories don’t find audiences, heartache when your stories don’t find producers, heartache when you are just waiting endlessly for someone to send work your way. It is really tough. Every time you think, ‘Ok this film! Because everyone has liked it, loved my part, and that is going to drive more work my way,’ and then you find yourself chipping away again at that block of stone, begging, waiting. It is an endless wait; I have made peace with that.”

