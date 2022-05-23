Akshay Kumar has recovered from Covid and has officially made his first appearance earlier today. He was supposed to attend Cannes 2022 and represent India there but sadly tested positive for the Nobel virus last week. The superstar was papped in the city donning an all-black avatar and is now getting trolled for his fashion choice. Scroll below to take a look at the video.

Akshay is one of the most popular and celebrated actors in the industry and enjoys a massive fan following on social media with over 61 million followers on Instagram and over 44 million followers on Twitter.

On May 14th, 2022, Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter and informed his fans about testing positive for Covid and wrote, “Was really looking forward to rooting for our cinema at the India Pavilion at #Cannes2022, but have sadly tested positive for Covid. Will rest it out. Loads of best wishes to you and your entire team, @ianuragthakur. Will really miss being there.”

Was really looking forward to rooting for our cinema at the India Pavilion at #Cannes2022, but have sadly tested positive for Covid. Will rest it out. Loads of best wishes to you and your entire team, @ianuragthakur. Will really miss being there. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 14, 2022

Earlier today, Akshay Kumar was spotted in the city donning an all-black look with a Nehru collar kurta that he paired with matching track pants. He accessorised his look with a pair of aviator sunglasses and sneakers.

Viral Bhayani shared his video on his official Instagram account, take a look at it below:

Reacting to Akshay’s video on Instagram, a user commented, “Ek Pair Canada Me Ek Pair India Me 😂” Another user commented, “Vo sab to thik he pr ye ek per wala pent upr kyo” A third user commented, “Bhai niche to dekho niche to dekho 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂” A fourth user commented, “Ek shoe b nhi pehnatha😂😂😂😂”

What are your thoughts on netizens’ reaction to Akshay Kumar’s fashion sense? Tell us in the comments below.

