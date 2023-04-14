The much-awaited sci-fi film The Immortal Ashwatthama is currently the hot topic of discussion in the tinsel town following reports of Vicky Kaushal’s exit from the project. The high-budget film was earlier set to be bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and was announced in 2021 with the Uri actor. However, it was soon shelved due to budget issues. Recently, Ranveer Singh’s name for the project began making rounds, but a new report suggests that the makers are bending toward the South industry and eyeing either Allu Arjun or Jr NTR.

Ever since the mythological sci-fi film was announced, if it would make it to the theatres was a huge question before the makers. But Ronnie soon left the project due to its massive budget leaving director Aditya Dhar on his own to bring his dream to reality.

As the director did not lose hope, Jio Studios reportedly stepped up to back the movie. However, earlier this year, Vicky Kaushal allegedly exited the project, leaving everyone wondering who would take up the lead role in the movie. As Ranveer Singh’s entry into the project began making rounds, a new report says the claims are false.

According to E-Times, Ranveer Singh is not the one who will be leading the upcoming movie. Rather, the filmmakers are looking for talented actors from the South. As per the same report, Allu Arjun and Jr NTR are in the race to bag the role. Moreover, there have been reports of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s involvement in the project but it has not been officially announced yet.

On the work front, Allu Arjun is currently working on his most-awaited film Pushpa 2: The Rule, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. The movie would serve as the sequel to their 2021 blockbuster film, Pushpa: The Rise. On the other hand, Jr NTR recently won hearts for his stint in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR. The movie’s track Naatu Naatu also brought home an Oscar.

