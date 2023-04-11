Pushpa 2: The Rule makers recently released the first look of the film starring Allu Arjun, and it’s making a buzz among the fans on social media. There’s a new parody doing the rounds on social media where the memer has used Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s snippets from his Bandipur and Mudumalai tiger reserve visit on Pushpa 2’s BGM in the parallel universe and netizens are now reacting to it on social media. Scroll below to watch the video.

For the unversed, Pushpa’s first instalment was released last year, and the Allu starrer performed incredibly well at the box office, and the second instalment is one of the most anticipated films of this year. Director Sukumar and the team released the first look a day before Arjun’s 41st birthday giving an early surprise gift to his fans globally.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, talking about the parody, an Instagram page named ‘Sagar Edits’ made a hilarious video of Pushpa 2 in the parallel universe starring Prime Minister Narendra Modi in complete power marking, and Allu Arjun fans are reacting to it on the internet.

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sagar Edits (@sagar.edits)

Haha, this is the best thing you’ll see on the internet today!

Reacting to PM Modi’s parody on Pushpa 2, a user on Instagram commented, “Modi Hai To Mumkin Hai 🔥😂”

Another user commented, “Modi rocks pushpa shocks 🔥🙌”

A third commented, “Movie ki andar ki khabar bahar aa gayi😂”

A fourth user commented, “Sher jab 2 kadam piche le samaj jao Modi Ji aaye hai !! 😅🤣🔥”

A fifth commented, “Modi Ji supremacy 🗿🗿🙌”

What are your thoughts on Pushpa 2 X PM Narendra Modi’s parody of the Allu Arjun starrer? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: War 2: Not Jr NTR, But Vijay Deverakonda & Prabhas Were The First Choices To Fight Hrithik Roshan In The Actioner? Here’s What Happened!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News