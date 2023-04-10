The one thing that celebrities from any entertainment industry – Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil or even Hollywood – have in common is their love for luxurious cars. They do not need a reason to add a new car to their collection. Actor Mohanlal totally believes in this saying as he has just purchased another luxe car for a whopping price, and the beauty looks splendid. To learn all about his new stylish toy, scroll on!

Mohanlal Viswanathan, commonly known as Mohanlal, is a famous Indian actor who primarily works in the Malayalam film industry. He has also acted in several Indian film industries, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada. After debuting in 1978 with Thiranottam, he gradually became one of the most acclaimed actors pan-India. His most popular and successful films include Pulimurugan, Nadodikkattu, Devasuram, Drishyam, and the most recent one, Lucifer. Besides acting, Mohanlal is also a playback singer and producer and is immensely fond of cars.

Recently Mohanlal bought a Range Rover Autobiography, and as per Pinkvilla, it is for INR 5 crores. His verified fan page on Twitter, called Mohanlal Fans Club, shared pictures of his family celebrating the event and unveiling his new car. The actor has bought the magnificent beast in a striking white colour. It is customised as per his requirements and boasts some top-notch features.

Apart from this, Mohanlal is the owner of a few other luxurious cars as well. He owns a Toyota Vellfire worth Rs 90 lakhs and a Toyota Land Cruiser worth Rs 1.36 crores. Apart from these automobiles, the Drishyam actor owns a Mercedes Benz GL350, which costs around 78 lakhs. Wait, that’s not it! He is also the proud owner of a Lamborghini Urus, his most expensive car after his latest Range Rover. It is priced somewhere around Rs 3.15 crores.

Interestingly, this car is also owned by Rajinikanth, Kartik Aaryan and Ranveer Singh.

