Mohanlal is one of the greatest actors of the country who has played a huge role in shaping up the Malayalam film industry over the years. His progressive choice of scripts and authentic acting skills have resonated well with the fans so far and that is the reason why he enjoys such a massive fan following across the globe. Back in 2011, a clip of the actor had gone viral, where he could be seen wacking a fan off the stage during a live performance.

For the unversed, Lalettan has gained much prominence over the last few years and with the release of critically acclaimed films like Drishyam and Lucifer, he has become a bigger name than ever before. His popularity is massive in the Middle East as well and his son, Pranav Mohanlal has also been creating quite some impact since the release of his film Hridayam.

A clip from 2011 shows Mohanlal and singer Afsal performing together on a stage in the UK when a man suddenly made an attempt to climb up on stage. The actor acted on his reflex and was quick to push him off the stage, quite aggressively, to say the least. This clip left the viewers quite polarized and most reports even blamed the actor for mistreating and manhandling a fan at a very public event.

It was only years later that singer Afsal, revealed in a conversation with Metro Matinee that the whole tale was twisted due to half-baked information that was projected online. He clarified that the man that was attacked was very drunk and was constantly provoking them with comments and actions before entering the stage. The singer took Mohanlal’s side and claimed that anyone would have been ticked off if they were in the same situation.

