Salman Khan has been ruling the hearts of millions after spending decades in the Bollywood film industry. Despite having several girlfriends throughout the years, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Somy Ali and Katrina Kaif, the actor is still single while the ladies have all gotten hitched.

Advertisement

During his 2014 appearance on Koffee with Karan, Salman got candid about his love life and spoke about different things like his equation with his ex-girlfriends, meeting them in public, whether he’s ever drunk-dialled them and breakups. Read on.

Advertisement

Talking to Karan Johar his ex-girlfriends and his equation with them, Salman Khan said, “You want them to be happy, you want them to be well settled, you want them to be part of their new families.”

Answering Karan Johar about how he handles awkward moments if and when he bumps into his exes, Salman Khan said, “I try not to (acknowledge them in public). I try to keep out of people’s faces. I try and stay away.” When probed for the reason behind it, Salman replied it’s cause he doesn’t want gossip to be written about the ladies if they’re spotted with him. On being asked if he feels protective about them, Salman nodded, and said, “I want 100% (for them).”

On being quizzed if he has ever drunk-dialled any of his ex-girlfriends, Salman said, “No, that’s never happened. The only person that I was constantly in touch with, and everybody knew about it, was Somy. I’ve lost touch with Somy, too, because I thought that it was only fair that she moved on and she goes on with her life.”

Salman Khan also got candid about breakups and said Salman said it takes ‘the longest time’ for him to move on after a split. The Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali actor said, “Every guy also thinks that after me, what is going to happen to her. Not realising that ‘yeh bhi settled, yeh bhi settled, yeh bhi settled’. They’ll be fine, don’t worry about it. It’s always the guy’s fault, and you definitely feel bad, and then you realise ‘yeh kya ho raha hai life ke andar’.”

For more such throwback stories about your favourite stars, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan, Even After 24 Years, Continues To Nail ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ From K2H2 & Still There’s No One Who Can Touch His Charm!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram