Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash was an extravagant affair with almost all the A-list celebrities attending it. Last night will go down in fashion history as iconic. We saw so much bling last night; from Karan to Ranveer Singh to Kareena Kapoor Khan, it was an extraordinary bling affair we must say. Amid the same, a video of Shah Rukh Khan dancing on the title track of his iconic film ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ from ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ is now going crazy viral on the internet. Scroll below to watch the video.

Although the paps didn’t spot SRK making a grand entry at KJo’s bash, but his dance video has surprised everyone on the internet. His fans were desperately waiting for him to grace the event and he did but in a savage way. The video will make you feel nostalgic and we can’t wait for the superstar and Johar to collaborate soon for yet another iconic film.

Coming back to the topic, there’s a video of Shah Rukh Khan dancing to ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is now doing the rounds on social media. In the video, he can be seen dancing with Farah Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.

Take a look at the video below:

We need a sequel to Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ soon.

Reacting to the video on Instagram, a user commented, “Omg omg omg!!! I was literally waiting for Shah Rukh Khan!!! 🤩🤩🤩🤩❤️❤️❤️ And my baby is right here!! 😁😏💘” Another user commented, “OMGGGG the king is Rocking on the floor 🔥🥵❤️❤️” A third user commented, “i was waiting for this moment 😍😍😢…..bhaly hi pora bollywood’ ajy …tb tk king na maza nae ataa❤️❤️……here is THE KING ❤️”

What are your thoughts on SRK dancing to Koi Mil Gaya at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday party? Tell us in the comments below.

