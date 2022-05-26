In last few years, Me Too wave took the industry and has been making headlines. All it took was Tanushree Dutta’s revelation that grabbed eyeballs and gave strength to Me Too victims to call out the predators of the industry. Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya was the recent celebrity to get mired in the MeToo controversy. Reportedly, Ganesh landed in legal trouble when a case by filed against him where he was accused of s*xual misconduct by one of his co-dancers in 2020.

However later, a chargesheet was filed in response to the case lodged by his co-dancer and he was accused of s*xual harassment, stalking and voyeurism.

Now for the first time, Ganesh Acharya has broken his silence on the same and revealed his family’s reaction. The renowned choreographer stated that those who have accused him of MeToo, he has never met them.

Speaking to India.com, Ganesh Acharya said, “Dekhiye ye kya hai na, mere dost bolte hai ki Ganesh agar naam kamana hai to ye sab tackle to karna hi padega. Lekin meri wife, meri beti, meri maa, ye sab mere saath me hi the. Mere paas rahe or mere saath khade rahe. Mai ekdum sachai ke sath khada raha or aaj aap logo ke samne hu. Jo bhi cheezein jo chal rahi hai, aap jitna bhi acha karne ki soch lo, kuchh log use galat bana hi denge. Mujhe koi farq nahi padta meri family mere sath hai.”

When asked if it hampered his work in any form, he said, “”Nahi kuchh bhi nahi. Sabko pata hai ki Ganesh Acharya kaisa hai or uska kaam kaisa hai. Or jo kuchh bhi ho raha hai, sabko pta hai ki isme kitni sachai hai. Isliye sab mere sath hai or mai continuously kaam kar raha hu. Jin ladies ne mere upar allegations lagaye, maine unse kabhi baat karne ki koshish nahi ki or court me case chal raha hai. Baat unse ki jati hai jinhe aap jaante ho, unn ladies ko to mai janta bhi nhi.”

Earlier, the choreographer Ganesh had said that the charge sheet was filed in the court of a metropolitan magistrate concerned at Andheri. He was reportedly charged under sections 354-a (s*xual harassment), 354-c (voyeurism ), 354-d (stalking), 509 (insulting the modesty of any woman), 323 (causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention to commit an offence) of the Indian Penal Code.

Ganesh has now turned actor for his upcoming film Dehati Disco.

