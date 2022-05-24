Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya is in full swing promoting his film ‘Dehati Disco’.

The choreographer said he has a lot of hopes from the movie doing well and also appealed to the audience not only in the Hindi speaking belt but also in the South.

Ganesh Acharya talked about his experience of working in the film and also opened up on his weight loss journey. He said it was not easy, but he worked out and put all efforts into making it possible.

Ganesh Acharya said in a media interview that after losing weight he is getting good work. “After losing 98 kilograms I actually felt energetic and all charged up. This was the best phase to take up a high volume of work and also pursue a little bit of acting.”

Ganesh made his film debut with ‘ABCD: Any Body Can Dance’ and also got a lot of appreciation for the choreography of the song, ‘Malhaari’ from ‘Bajirao Mastani’.

Despite playing the lead in his latest film, ‘Dehati Disco’, Ganesh Acharya finds dance more close to his heart.

“Surely being fitter has changed a lot of things for me, but my passion for dance was there even when I was on a heavier side,” the choreographer said in an interview.

He also shared it was not easy for him. Finally, he decided and did everything to achieve the target. Ganesh Acharya used to weigh 200 kgs before his transformation journey.

He told IANS: “Fitness is a must today and I always used to be a big foodie. But later I realised that it is important to reduce weight and concentrate on fitness. With rigorous work out and a restricted diet I managed to reduce this much. But now I feel good and this is helping me in dancing as well in the movie.”

‘Dehati Disco’ starring Ganesh Acharya and ‘Super Dancer 3’ finalist Saksham Sharma is directed by Manoj Sharma, produced by Gitesh Chandrakar, Vaseem Qureshi and Kamal Kishor under banner Qureshi Productions Pvt Ltd and One Entertainment Film Productions.

