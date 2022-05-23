Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali headlined by Salman Khan is in the news from the past few days owing to all the controversial reasons. Recently, we told you that Aayush Sharma walked out of the project citing creative differences. However later, reports of director Farhad Samji not coming to the film’s sets emerged. A media report stated that the director stopped coming to the sets after Salman Khan and co-producers began to interfere in direction.

For the unversed, Aayush Sharma made headlines when reports suggested that he and Zaheer Iqbal replaced Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade in the film.

But looks like, there are no creative differences between the Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali team and director Farhad Samji. The latest media report states that Farhad is very much a part of the film and has been on the sets ever since it was built and the reports of him not directing the film are untrue.

A source close to the development revealed to ETimes, “The production house has not made any official announcement yet. Whatever has been written and chattered about is nothing but idle gossip and holds no truth or value to it. The production house plans to announce the project and its cast very soon. Recently there were rumors that Farhad Samji is not directing the film, which is absolutely a false. Farhad has been visiting the set from day one of it being built. He is spending more and more time on the set only because the shoot is about to start.”

Seeing Aayush Sharma’s exit Zaheer Iqbal too might make an exit. This afternoon we told you, that Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali makers have got Jassie Gill and TV star Siddharth Nigam onboard and both have already begun shooting for the film.

While there’s no confirmation on the same, we shall wait for the makers to make an official announcement.

Salman Khan-led Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role and also marks the Bollywood debut of Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill.

