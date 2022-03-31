Choreographer Ganesh Acharya, who recently received tons of praises for choreographing Allu Arjun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Pushpa’s Oo Antava, is in legal trouble. As per a recent report, the Mumbai Police has filed a chargesheet against the dance master and his assistant.

The report states that the chargesheet accuses Ganesh of s*xual harassment, stalking, and voyeurism in a case filed by a co-dancer in 2020. Read on to know more details.

As reported by Hindustan Times, a police officer on Thursday revealed that the Mumbai Police filed a chargesheet against Ganesh Acharya. This charge sheet, accusing him of s*xual harassment, stalking and voyeurism, was in response to a case filed by a co-dancer in 2020.

As per the portal, Oshiwara police officer Sandeep Shinde, who is investigating the complaint, said the chargesheet was filed in the court of a metropolitan magistrate concerned at Andheri. As per the report, Ganesh Acharya and his assistant have been charged under sections 354-a (s*xual harassment), 354-c (voyeurism ), 354-d (stalking), 509 (insulting the modesty of any woman), 323 (causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention to commit an offence) of the Indian Penal Code.

While the 35-year-old assistant choreographer said she was informed that the charge sheet has been filed, the ace Bollywood choreographer has not reacted to the development. In the past, the Bollywood choreographer had denied the charges and described them as “false and baseless”. When the FIR was filed, Ganesh’s legal team said they have filed a defamation complaint against her.

In her complaint, the woman said that Ganesh Acharya allegedly told her that if she want to succeed, she would have to have s*x. She then noted that she refused and six months later the Indian Film and Television Choreographers Association terminated her membership. Her complaint also states that when she opposed Acharya’s actions at a meeting in 2020, the choreographer allegedly abused her and his assistants assaulted her.

