Sukumar’s Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari and more, has worked wonders at the box office. While Arjun’s performance is being applauded in the film, another aspect of the film people are loving is the song Oo Antava featuring Samantha.

Now, in a recent chat, the ace choreographer has opened up about choreographing the song in around 15. He also revealed that the film’s lead actor and the producers had got cataract surgery postponed so he would work on the song. Read on.

During a recent interaction with ETimes, Ganesh Acharya got candid about how the producers of Pushpa were keen on having him on board and even convinced his doctor to postpone the surgery, the choreographer said, “So, the film was to release on 17th December and Allu Arjun called me on 2nd or 3rd saying Masterji we want to do a song and all that. I told him that it’s really on short notice and I have a cataract surgery tomorrow.”

Ganesh Acharya continued, “But then the producers spoke with the doctor and moved the date and called me to choreograph the song. We rehearsed for two days and started the shoot. I choreographed Samantha for the first time.”

Talking about the sensual choreography in Pushpa’s Oo Antava, Ganesh stated that he doesn’t believe in exposing to convey the sentiments. Saying he was lucky the actors were able to make the song look sexy through their attitudes, Acharya said, “There are different ways to show sensuality. I don’t believing in exposing too much. Even if a lady lifts her sari a little from her feet, it can look sexy. Attitude is good enough to look sensuous. Both Samantha and Allu Arjun brought a certain attitude to the song and I think that’s why this song has worked well.”

Check out this BTS video of Ganesh Acharya showing Samantha and Allu Arjun the choreography of Oo Antava from Pushpa

Oo Antava is Samantha’s first-ever special dance number. Did you like the choreography? Let us know in the comments.

