Advertisement

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya’s divorce have been making headlines now and then. The couple announced their split last week, and ever since then, their ChaySam fans have been trending them on social media. Now the new reports suggest that Sam’s stylist and friend Preetham Jukalker is the reason behind her split with her husband. Scroll below to find out the truth.

A lot of reasons are doing the rounds on social media behind the split of the superstar couple, but nothing has been officially acknowledged by the two.

Advertisement

Reportedly, Samantha’s closeness with stylist and friend Preetham Jukalker is one of the reasons behind her split with her husband, Naga Chaitanya. Both Preetham and Sam are good friends and has given a glimpse of their close bond on social media every now and then.

The reports suggested that Preetham Jukalker’s closeness with BFF Samantha led to her divorce from her husband, Naga Chaitanya.

This is said to be one of the many reasons behind the split of the superstar couple.

Meanwhile, Sam’s friend and stylist shared a cryptic post on Instagram. which was later deleted and read, “They are the ones who hide the true nature of men in their homes. They are responsible for the violence against women. The violence these days is a form of psychological harassment and criticism.”

There are various reasons being blamed for their split, from starting a family to Samantha not taking up bold scenes in the films to the Akkineni family interfering in the couple’s personal life and issues.

Meanwhile, both Samantha and Naga Chaitanya took to their social media accounts and shared a message to announce their split.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Samantha Ruth Prabhu Celebrated Her 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Naga Chaitanya On This Day Last Year: “You Are My Person & I Am Yours

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube