Samantha and Naga Chaitanya yesterday took to social media and broken millions of hearts. After being in news for over a month, the duo made their separation official on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. Now, the latest we hear is about alimony which has been rejected by Sam.

In the last week, when the reports of the divorce were in full force, we learnt that Sam will reportedly get 50 crores as a marriage settlement. Now, the latest reports quash the news saying Sam isn’t taking a single penny despite getting an offer of a huge amount.

As per the report in Hindustan Times, Sam was offered alimony of 200 crores. However, the actress refused to take it. “Samantha, who is heartbroken and distraught, only needed love and companionship from this marriage and now that it is over, she doesn’t need anything else from it,” the source added.

For the unversed, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya married in 2017. But in the last couple of months, it was visible that all is not well between the duo. The first major hint was Sam removing her in-law surname ‘Akkineni’ from her Instagram profile. Another hint was her reaction to father-in-law Nagarjuna’s tweet. She initially didn’t mention Nagarjuna as father-in-law in her reaction. Later she corrected it.

Reportedly, the tension between the duo started due to Samantha’s skin show in photoshoots and films. It got worse due to Sam’s bold scene in The Family Man 2 actress. It’s said that Naga and his family wanted Sam to avoid skin show in the films. Some reports stated that Sam wanted to have a child and was ready to take a break from the entertainment industry. However, Naga refused her plans.

