Tollywood’s favourite couple Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation yesterday. Their announcement puts an end to the weeks of suspense and speculation over their marital status. Now Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has reacted to their separation. Scroll down to know more.

Sam and Naga married in 2017. Rumours of their divorce started in July when the actress dropped her surname from her social media and changed her name there to ‘S’. Now #ChaySam is trending on social media ever since the couple confirmed parting ways.

Now, Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram stories and gave her opinion on Samantha and Naga Chaitanya’s separation. She also indirectly blamed Aamir Khan for their divorce. She wrote, “Whenever divorce happens, the fault is always of the man…. may sound orthodox or too judgemental but this is how God has made man and woman their nature and dynamics… Primitively, scientifically, he is a hunter and she is a nurturer. Stop being kind to these brats who change women like clothes and then claim to be their best friends.”

Kangana also wrote, “Shame on these brats who get encouragement from the media and fans. They hail them and judge the woman… Divorce culture is growing like never before.” Take a look at it below:

Without mentioning names, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “This south actor who suddenly divorced his wife was married for 4 years and in a relationship with her for more than a decade recently came in contact with a Bollywood superstar who is also known as Bollywood divorce expert… Has ruined many women and children’s lives is now his guiding light and agony aunt… so it all went smoothly… This is not a blind item we all know who am talking about.”

For the unversed, Aamir recently announced his separation from Kiran Rao. He even went to promote Naga’s film, Love Story, without any invitation. Aamir‘s move was said to be a sign of solidarity to Naga.

Previously, Samantha and Chaitanya announced a joint statement on their respective social media handle. Naga’s statement read, “To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us.”

