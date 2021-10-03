Advertisement

Some fairy tales do come to end and Samantha’s mutual separation with her husband Naga Chaitanya is very much proof. The star couple has been in the headlines for the past few weeks as the rumours of them filing for a divorce made to the mainstream. Samantha in her Instagram post last evening confirmed the news and requested her fans and followers to give them their space to process the big change in their lives.

Reports over the month have not been particularly positive towards the could who has been called the one of the most adorable in the South. Samantha’s dignified silence about the matter and then her schooling a reporter who asked her to comment on the same during a temple visit have been spoken about at length. After she confirmed the news last evening fans were left in shock.

Now, as per a news report, it is being said that Naga Chaitanya has been living alone in a posh hotel ever since the two decide to part ways. Below is everything you need to know about the same.

Talking to Pinkvilla, a source confirmed the piece of news that two have been living separately. Naga’s home since a month is a posh hotel room in Hyderabad. The source said, “Naga Chaitanya has been living alone in a posh hotel in Hyderbad since a month after he and Samantha decided mutually to divorce.”

Meanwhile, yesterday while announcing their separation, Samantha wrote, “To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thank you for your support.”

