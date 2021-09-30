Advertisement

Sneha Jain is presently entertaining the audience as Gehna in the popular TV show, Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2. She has indeed come a long way! Sneha has now opened up about one of her creepy incidents from the past.

The actress has faced many rejections due to her height in the early days of her work, but she has now finally built a name for herself in the TV industry.

In a talk with ETimes TV, Sneha Jain revealed the deets on how there was enormous pressure on her when it came to Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2. In the interview, Sneha also shared that how she once encountered the casting couch in her career, when she was expected to compromise to secure a role in a movie.

Sneha Jain recollects an occurrence when she got a call from a South casting director, who was granting her a movie that was based on college-going students. Sneha had sent them her photograph, after getting a call. The casting director then asked her to visit Hyderabad and put one condition that she will have to compromise, this left the actress in utter shock.

Sneha narrates, “As far as casting couch is concerned, I don’t remember which year exactly it was. But I think it was somewhere around my graduation period. Once I got a call from a South’s casting director, he offered me a film which was about college-going students. He told me that there will be three couples and they all have equally important roles in the films. I sent them my profile and photographs and the next day I got a call from him saying that I will have to travel to Hyderabad to meet the director and the producer.”

Sneha Jain then continued, “I agreed to travel but I asked him to give me the details of the film like about the storyline banner, producers and the director. I informed him that I would travel with my mother. Then he told me that there is one condition that I have to compromise with him. I was shocked.”

The actress further adds that the casting manager had her whole day’s itinerary and wanted her to spend the whole day with the director. They also mentioned the structure in which she will be paid for the film. “He told me that the day I reach Hyderabad, I will be given hotel details where I will meet the director and after I sign the contract papers, he will give me half the amount then and there for which I will be signed. He further told me that the entire day I have to spend with the director and do whatever he says and after I complete 50 percent of the film, the rest I will be paid.” Sneha said.

The actress explained to the casting person that his approach is inappropriate and that she was not interested to be a part of such a project. The individual kept on trying by explaining to her that such stuff is very ordinary.

Sneha Jain also added that she had also received his call a week later by the same individual, to which the actress yelled at him and ordered him not to call again for the project as she wasn’t interested in it.

