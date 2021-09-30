Advertisement
Bigg Boss fans are the happiest currently as the wait will be finally over in just 2 days, their favourite reality show with Salman Khan will be returning to our television screens on October 2. The show is already in buzz from its theme to contestants, but the most exciting news is that the superstar will be arriving at the Filmcity today for the shoot of the premiere episode, he’ll be also meeting and interacting with the contestants.
Although Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT wrapped up just weeks ago, the audience was craving for more as 6 weeks wasn’t enough for them.
A source close to the production told SpotboyE, “Celebrities who were into the quarantine in different hotels of Mumbai have also been taken to the Bigg Boss 15 sets for shooting their acts and interacting with Salman Khan.”
Salman Khan recently came back to the city after shooting Tiger 3 in Austria; the actor had to return to fulfil his commitment of hosting Bigg Boss 15.
Recently, the makers confirmed the names of few contestants, including Karan Kundra, Simba Nagpal, Akasa Singh, Tejasswi Prakash, Umar Riaz and Donal Bisht, along with some Bigg Boss OTT contestants Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty.
However, Punjabi singer, Afsana Khan was officially confirmed but she backed out at the last moment after experiencing panic attacks at his quarantine hotel room, but later the singer assured that she might enter Bigg Boss 15.
Meanwhile, some reports even suggested that actress Rhea Chakraborty will also be entering Salman Khan hosted show for which makers were ready to pay her 35 Lakhs per week, but she turned down the offer citing she’s bombarded with multiple projects, hence to focus on them the actress decided to skip the latest season.
Bigg Boss 15 is set to premiere on October 2, on Colors at 9:30 pm and will air from Monday-Friday at 10.30 pm and on the weekends at 9.30 pm.
