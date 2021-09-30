Advertisement

Bigg Boss fans are the happiest currently as the wait will be finally over in just 2 days, their favourite reality show with Salman Khan will be returning to our television screens on October 2. The show is already in buzz from its theme to contestants, but the most exciting news is that the superstar will be arriving at the Filmcity today for the shoot of the premiere episode, he’ll be also meeting and interacting with the contestants.

Although Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT wrapped up just weeks ago, the audience was craving for more as 6 weeks wasn’t enough for them.

A source close to the production told SpotboyE, “Celebrities who were into the quarantine in different hotels of Mumbai have also been taken to the Bigg Boss 15 sets for shooting their acts and interacting with Salman Khan.”