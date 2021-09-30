Advertisement

The Zee Comedy Show is known for its well-known stars and stand-up comedians performing hilarious acts and skits to entertain its audience! Well, a video has now surfaced online on the Zee show and it featured comedian couple Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale.

In the video, the two comedians were enacting a sketch, in which Sanket was playing the role of a policeman and Sugandha was reprising the role of his wife.

The video shows Sanket Bhosale yelling at Sugandha Mishra by saying that she should be ashamed of herself for eating while he is occupied chasing her criminal brother. “Pati idhar bhookhe pet tere bhai ko dhoondh raha hai aur tu noodles thoos rahi hai (I have not had the time to even eat as I am busy looking for your brother, and here you are, stuffing yourself with noodles),” he said. “Chhodunga nahi aaj usko (I won’t leave him),” Sanket claimed.

Sugandha Mishra gave a very hilarious reply back to Sanket Bhosale by saying, “Bas usko pakadne mein lage rehna, sahi time pe mujhe pakda hota toh aaj 3-4 bachche hote humare (You are busy trying to get a hold of him. If you held me at the right time, we would have had three or four kids by now).” Sanket was taken aback as she went off-script!

check out the video below!

“Bachche kya bol rahi hai tu? Yeh toh script mein nahi tha (Why are you talking about children? This was not in the script),” Sanket asked this to Sugandha, who then explained that her remarks came from ‘personal bhadas (pent-up frustration)’.

Sanket Bhosale and Sugandha Mishra got hitched to each other in the presence of their close colleagues and family in Jalandhar on April 26. The pair even shared images and clips from their wedding festivities on Instagram.

