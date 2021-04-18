Sungandha Mishra has long tickled our funny bones with her tremendous skills. The comedian has been a part of many television shows. The most known amongst them is The Kapil Sharma Show. But what we have today is rather exciting. The beauty has just got engaged and below are all the details you need.

Advertisement

Many wouldn’t know but Sugandha is all set to tie the knot with co-star Sanket Bhosale. The duo has previously worked together in The Kapil Sharma Show and earned massive praises. The actress herself confirmed the news of her engagement on social media.

Advertisement

Sugandha Mishra took to her Instagram account to share a picture of herself with Sanket Bhosale. The picture witnessed her smiling in a lavender satin dress. She kept her hand on Sanket’s chest as he held her under his arms. The caption of the post read, “💍𝑭𝒐𝒓𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒓 ❤️ @drrrsanket . . . #love #life #soulmate #gettingmarried #hitched #forever #blessed #powecouple #suket .”

Many friends and industry members took to the comment section to wish Sanket Bhosale and Sugandha Mishra.

Shekhar Ravjianii wrote, “Many Congratulations and God bless !!! @sugandhamishra23 @drrrsanket.”

Jonita Gandhi too left hearty-eye emoticons.

Check out the post below:

Sanket Bhosale too shared a sensuous post with his ladylove. “Found my sunshine,” was the caption of his story.

Meanwhile, Sugandha Mishra opened up on her exit from The Kapil Sharma Show last year. She told us, “Every show has a journey. After Sunil Grover Ji left, there were many changes happened in the format of the show. And we were not called again. I was going with the flow and I feel my journey with the show halted there.”

Stay tuned To Koimoi for more Telly updates!

Must Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay Fame Parth Samthaan Confirms His Debut In Alia Bhatt Starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube