The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy shows on Indian Television. Kapil Sharma has never failed to make us laugh our hearts out and entertain us. But unfortunately, he has also got involved in a lot of controversies. The most-talked about was his mid-air brawl with Sunil Grover. This fight led to a lot of negative publicity for the actor, which was surely not good for him. But did you know there was a time when Salman Khan instructed the comedian to not do anything silly?

Advertisement

For the unversed, Kapil’s comedy show is produced by the Dabangg actor; hence his concern is obvious. Keep reading further to hear what advice did Salman give the comedian?

Advertisement

Post the fight with Sunil Grover, Kapil Sharma was criticised for his behaviour. The Kapil Sharma Show was shut down and his next show, Family Time with Kapil Sharma, flopped. He even got into trouble after he tweeted to PM Narendra Modi. According to reports in India Today, It was after this that Salman Khan instructed the comedian to not do anything silly.

“The show is doing really well. It is getting good TRP now. Salman Khan has strictly told Kapil Sharma not to do anything silly ever again. Of course, Kapil cannot afford to risk losing a producer like Salman,” a source close to Sony TV told the portal.

Sunil Grover had left the show after this fight itself, and there was a huge void viewers could feel in the show. The sources that time had confirmed that Sunil would not be returning to the show again.

Well, Kapil Sharma definitely did rise back and got in action after this debacle. We are sure that producer Salman Khan must be very proud of it too.

Must Read: Anupamaa: Ram Kapoor To Enter As Rupali Ganguly’s New Love Interest Post Divorce?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube