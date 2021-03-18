Kapil Sharma is well known for hosting the television comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show. Often several celebrities come as a guest on the show. The comedian-host and celebrity guest also engage in funny banter that is much loved among the audience.

However, his banter has not gone down too well with certain women’s rights activists. The comedian received a show-cause notice from the Maharashtra State Commission for Women demanding an explanation within a fortnight. Scroll down to know more.

During an episode of Comedy Nights With Kapil which was aired in 2014, Kapil Sharma made a joke about a pregnant woman delivering a baby while travelling on a road full of potholes. But the women activists felt that the joke was derogatory and insulting.

The ace comedian making fun of potholes on roads said, “Such roads have their advantages also. A poor person is taking his pregnant wife, and if he comes across a big pothole, on the spot delivery happens.” His remark presented in the form of a joke drew criticism and it also became a reason for the women rights activist to file a case against him.

Veteran actor Hema Malini had appeared as a guest on the show when the controversy erupted. Two NGOs Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan and Kaydeshir Wagne approached Maharashtra State Women’s Commission and filed a complaint against the makers of the show and the host Kapil Sharma.

The ace comedian had faced several such problems previously in the form of loss of property due to fire, and allegations of tax evasion. Despite all the hurdles, Comedy Nights With Kapil and his current show The Kapil Sharma Show continues to entertain and rule the hearts of audiences. His shows have a huge fan base in India and abroad.

