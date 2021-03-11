Back in 2015, when things were a lot simpler, The Kapil Sharma Show was Comedy Nights With Kapil, and the show’s host was on the verge of becoming one of the most successful comedians this country has ever seen, something strange happened. The news of actors like Arjun Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Sajid Khan (yes, he has acted in Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate), Karan Johar (c’mon, how can we gorget Bombay Velvet?) and Riteish Deshmukh is replacing Kapil as the host started to flow in.

This did happen, though, and Arshad Warsi, Sajid Khan hosted a couple of episodes as well, but Arjun Kapoor took to his social media and rubbished the rumours about the same. He also clarified that he’d remain a fan of the show but as a viewer and won’t host it.

This is what he had tweeted back then, “Have woken up to random things before in the media…but this is a different level…they have attached my name to be part of comedy nights. I love television in India & @KapilSharmaK9. I remain a fan of the show as a viewer…that’s it not gonna host episodes. #randomnewsday (sic).”

But, what led to all this?

Well, it was because the comedian wasn’t in a state to host the show, so the channel had ultimately decided to replace him. It wasn’t permanently, though, because Kapil Sharma had injured himself and was asked to take a rest for a couple of weeks.

On which Arshad Warsi took to Twitter and broke the news by tweeting, “OMG… Had an Awesome time with Ajay D, Tabu & Shriya Saran at Comedy Night’s with Kapil. I hosted the show, hope you like it.”

OMG.. Had an Awesome time with Ajay D, Tabu & Shriya Saran at Comedy Night's with Kapil. I hosted the show, hope you like it. — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) July 14, 2015

In a couple of days, Sajid Khan, too, revealed that he’ll be hosting Kapil Sharma’s show. Here’s what he tweeted, “Host n dost duties beckon..hosting comedy nites…just a couple of episodes..as a guest host☺will post pics soon👍”

Host n dost duties beckon..hosting comedy nites…just a couple of episodes..as a guest host☺will post pics soon👍 — Sajid Khan (@SimplySajidK) July 16, 2015

This indeed was one exciting incident that should be known to all the recent The Kapil Sharma Show fans. What do you think? Do let us know in the comments section below.

