Salman Khan is a worldwide superstar today. But the journey wasn’t so easy. The actor had his own ups and downs. Be it career the roadblocks in his career or the legal issues, he’s seen it all. But did you know the struggle began for him right when he was a child? Father Salim Khan did not have money to pay for his school fees. Read on for all the details.

Advertisement

It was back when Salman was in Class 4. The little him did not know anything about fees but was made to stand outside his classroom because of the same. And it didn’t just happen for a while, but the entire day. His father Salim was left furious yet heartbroken when he learnt of the same.

Advertisement

Salman Khan recalled it all in an old interview as he shared, “One day, my father was returning from work, and he saw me standing outside class. He asked, ‘What did you do now?’ I said, ‘Nothing, daddy. I don’t know why the principal came and asked me to stand under the flagpole. I have been standing here all day.’ I was in the fourth grade at the time.”

It was then that Salim Khan learnt that Salman Khan was facing punishment over non-payment of dues. “My father said, ‘He is not supposed to pay the fees, I am. You are supposed to keep him in class. I am running short of money. I will pay the fees but right now, if you need to punish, you need to punish me.’ So he went and stood under the flagpole,” added the actor.

Clearly, Salman Khan has come a really long way. More power to the actor!

On the professional front, he will be next seen on the big screens with Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Must Read: Chehre Teaser Out! Amitabh Bachchan & Emraan Hashmi Set The Mood With Their Intriguing Voice, Unveils New Release Date

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube