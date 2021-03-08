Siddharth Anand’s film Pathan starring Shah Rukh Khan is one of the much-awaited films of 2021. The film is touted to be the comeback of King Khan in films after 4-year-long hiatus. The film will also mark the reunion of SRK and Salman Khan.

While fans are eagerly waiting for the news of the film going on floors, the latest report seems to be fueling buzz amongst fans. The makers are, reportedly, planning a massive entry for Salman in Pathan. Scroll down to read more about it.

A trade source has said to Bollywood Hungama, “Salman Khan’s Tiger is an iconic character, and Aditya Chopra is putting it to the best use in Pathan. Be assured, the theatre will explode like never before when Salman enters the scene. Adi and his director, Siddharth Anand have planned a reunion of Shah Rukh Salman and Salman like no one else.”

The report further claims that Salman will make an entry in Russia to rescue Shah Rukh Khan from the rival agents. The source said to the publication, “Though they have shot in Yashraj Studios, the scene is set in Russia. It’s all shot against the backdrop of a green screen, with the setup of train, cars, bikes, aeroplane and helicopter. The scene is the highlight of Pathan.”

Previously speculations indicated that Shah Rukh and Salman Khan will reunite on the climax scene to take on John Abraham. The climax scene was supposed to be filmed at Dubai’s Burj Khalifa where SRK, Deepika Padukone and John will have a battle royal. A source had said to the publication, “The Salman scene is different and appears at a key juncture. His role length is around 20 minute, with plenty of action. If one thought, they have seen the best action scene of Hindi cinema with Salman and SRK; they need to wait for the climax, as it would blow away their mind. Shah Rukh Khan is back in action, finally, and be assured, it will be among the biggest grossers of 2022.”

It is expected that Salman Khan’s entry as Tiger in Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathan will make a lot of buzzes just like Ajay Devgn‘s entry as Singham in Rohit Shetty’s film Simmba starring Ranveer Singh.

What do you think about Salman’s entry in Pathan? Let us know in the comments.

