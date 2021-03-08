Bollywood actress Ileana D’cruz has shared that she cannot raise her arms courtesy her killer workouts in a hilarious new post on social media.

Ileana posted a still from the film “Mubarakan” on Instagram. In the picture, she is seen dressed in red Indian wear with her hands above her head and is holding a dupatta.

“I can’t do this with my arms right now thanks to my killer workouts so here’s a picture of me doing it instead,” she wrote alongside the image.

Speaking about her work, Ileana D’Cruz is currently all set to star in Unfair N Lovely, a comic take on India’s obsession with fair skin.

The movie is set against the backdrop of Haryana, the film features Ileana opposite Randeep Hooda.

Meanwhile, Ileana D’Cruz has shared what she believes is the definition of strength.

“Strength isn’t always just a big dramatic show of bravado. It isn’t always a long monologue filled with inspirational words and hard-hitting truths. Sometimes it’s just uncurling yourself up from that ball of tears and lost confusion, cleaning yourself up, and stepping out into the world again,” the actress shared on her verified Instagram account.

