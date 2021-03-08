It’s not easy being a woman. From monthly periods and cramps to constant ‘does and don’t’ dictated by society, we have many guidelines to follow. With times progressing, these rules are blurring, and we are getting a society where guys and girls are equals. And the same is evident in Bollywood too.

From breaking stereotypes concerning being a mom to talking about body shaming and mental health, here’s a look at Bollywood actresses who impressed us in real life but breaking the norms set by society.

Neena Gupta – Single mother/Child Before Marriage

In India, having a child before marriage is looked down on, and the mother has to suffer a lot of bath mouthing and criticism from society. The same was true for Neena Gupta, who was pregnant with designer Masaba Gupta after being in a relationship with West Indian cricketer Vivian Richards in the 1980s.

The actress broke stereotypes and showed how a single woman could be a mother and raise a kid independently. Kudos to this Bollywood mom; you are an inspiration.

Sushmita Sen – Adoption Before Marriage

Being a single mother isn’t easy, but that didn’t stop Miss Universe 1994 from adopting a baby girl that to at the tender age of 24. While her winning the crown won inspired many to achieve their dreams, her adopting not one but two girls won millions of hearts. The actress has brought up both girls with so much love, and it is all evident on her Instagram page.

The actress adopted Renee in 2000 and her Alisah in 2010. Talking about the same, this Bollywood beauty had once said, “The wisest decision I made at the age of 24 was to become a mother. It stabilised my life. People think it was a great act of charity and wonderful action but it was self-preservation. It was me protecting myself.”

Deepika Padukone – Mental Health

Mental health is a huge issue, and almost everyone is aware of it – but that doesn’t mean they are open to discussing it. One of the first Bollywood celebs to talk about mental health, depression, and other things related to it was Deepika Padukone. The actress not only spread awareness about it but also shared her own experience.

In 2015, Deepika Padukone launched an NGO, Live Love Laugh Foundation, to help those battling mental illness. Deepika was even felicitated with the World Economic Forum’s Crystal Award ceremony for her work as an advocate of mental health awareness.

Vidya Balan – Body-Shaming/Loving Her Curves

We are all under pressure to look fabulous all the time and act a certain way. Even actress face the same – if not more than us. Many celebs have opened up about the body-shaming they face over the years, and one of the first to ever do so was actress Vidya Balan.

The actress, once upon a time, shed kilos to fit into the moulds of society but now loves her curves. In an interview with TOI, this Bollywood had earlier spoke about her body, saying, “Over time, I accepted that my body is the only thing that is keeping me alive because the day my body stops functioning, I am not going to be around.” She added, “With each day I have begun to love and accept myself more, but it’s not been easy. You have to fake it till you make it.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan – Pregnancy-Work Life Balance

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a mother of two, but the actress doesn’t let that stop her from completing her professional obligation. In Bollywood, we have seen many actresses take a sabbatical from films for years after giving birth but not Kareena. At the time of being pregnant with Taimur, the actress of busy with the shoot of Veere Di Wedding (2018).

After becoming a mother for the first time in 2016, she has since acted in Good Newwz (2019) and Angrezi Medium (2020). The actress, who recently gave birth to her second kid, was busy with the shoot of Laal Singh Chaddha (2021) till late last year. Just have a look at her Instagram account, and you will see how busy she was during her pregnancy.

Do you know of any other stereotypes Bollywood actresses have broken? Do let us know in the comments.

Happy Women’s Day, all you strong and confident ladies out there.

