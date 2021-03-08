Vidya Balan is one of the most talented and successful stars we have in Bollywood. She’s proved her versatility over the years with projects like Heyy Babyy, Kahaani, The Dirty Picture and the recently released Shakuntala Devi. But one issue that has constantly surrounded her is that she’s not the typical Bollywood heroine. Her weight has been the talking points at multiple phases of her career.

When an actress is even slightly overweight, there’s trouble surrounding her. We’ve previously seen actors like Zareen Khan, Sonakshi Sinha amongst others open about their struggles. Now, Vidya is opening up about the time she began hating her body as her weight turned a ‘national issue.’

In a conversation with Times Of India, Vidya Balan began, “It was important for me to have gone through what I did. It was very public and at that time it was so insurmountable. I come from a non-film family. There was no one to tell me that these phases don’t last. My weight issue had become a national issue. I have always been a fat girl; I wouldn’t say that I am at a stage where my fluctuating weight doesn’t bother me anymore at all.”

Vidya Balan continued, “But I have come a long way. I have had hormonal issues all my life. For the longest time, I hated my body. I thought it had betrayed me. On the days I was under the pressure of looking my best, I would bloat up and I would be so angry and frustrated.”

But isn’t it the maturity, the growth that matters the most? Vidya revealed hers as, “Over time, I accepted that my body is the only thing that is keeping me alive because the day my body stops functioning, I am not going to be around. I have a lot of gratitude for my body. It doesn’t matter what I have been through, I am alive because of this body. It’s blood and bones. With each day I have begun to love and accept myself more, but it’s not been easy. You have to fake it till you make it.”

More power to Vidya Balan! She’s definitely one in a million and we’re lucky to have her!

