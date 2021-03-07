Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to social media to wish her cousin sister, actress Janhvi Kapoor, on the occasion of the latter’s birthday on Saturday.

Advertisement

Sonam uploaded a series of pictures on Instagram. In one of the photos, a young Sonam holds baby Janhvi in her lap.

Advertisement

“My dearest Jaanu, wishing you nothing but lots of shine, sparkle and happiness. A total star, a bonafide diva and a badass babe! Happy Happy birthday love. Miss you tonnes,” Sonam wrote as caption.

Earlier in the day, Janhvi told IANS that she would be having a working birthday, shooting for her upcoming film Good Luck Jerry in Patiala. She has lately been busy promoting her next release Roohi.

Sonam, meanwhile, has been shooting for her next film, Blind, in London.

Must Read: Pooja Bhatt Reveals Mahesh Bhatt’s Advice Before Kissing Sanjay Dutt In Sadak: “I Was Kissing The Man Whose Posters I Had In My Room…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube