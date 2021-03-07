Sandeep Reddy Vanga's "Ae Tu Question Pucha Sunra Nahi" To Ignorant Reporter Is A True 'Kabir Singh' Moment

Kabir Singh, what we saw in a trailer, was way ahead in the darkness of a love story. It did have a happy ending but it also showed the pain of a passionate lover. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has always said that the film and its original version, Arjun Reddy, has been influenced by his own personality. And yes, we strongly believe his words as he showed his Kabir avatar during the film’s trailer launch.

Advertisement

The incident took place during the trailer launch of Kabir Singh. The event saw the presence of Reddy, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani and other associates. Post unveiling the trailer, one reporter asked, “You made Arjun Reddy and now, releasing this Hindi version, what has influence you to make this movie?”

Advertisement

Sandeep Reddy Vanga started off with a soft tone by saying, “Actually when the commercial cinema is ruling the roost, you know what kind of films are made whether it’s Hindi, Telugu or Tamil. And I have never seen a cinema which starts with a gloomy mood and it goes on for a hundred minutes.” Clearly, Vanga was explaining in detail but seem like the reporter was ignorant of it. And next that followed up really cracked up everyone, especially Shahid Kapoor.

Blasting out at an ignorant reporter who asked the question, Sandeep Reddy Vanga said, “Ae tu question pucha sunra nahi.” Vanga’s commented received applauds and everyone enjoyed his ‘thug life’ moment. To this, Shahid Kapoor had a savage reply. He said, “Abhi sabko samajh aya Kabir Singh kaise bana…self explanatory.”

Have a look at the video below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is busy working on Animal. It features Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Parineeti Chopra and Anil Kapoor.

Must Read: Rubina Dilaik Trolled Over ‘Arrogant’ Attitude Towards Paparazzi; Netizens Ask, “Kaha Leke Jayegi Itna Ghamand?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube