We love it when the life stories – struggles and triumphs – of prominent personalities are brought to the silver screen. Once such anticipated biopic is that of India’s ace Badminton player, Saina Nehwal. Featuring actress Parineeti Chopra as the titular character, the makers have now released the film’s first poster and teaser.

Advertisement

Both the reel-life and real-life Sainas – Parineeti and the Olympics bronze medal winner took to social media and shared the poster. They also revealed when the film would be hitting theatres. Read on to know the date!

Taking to her Instagram handle, Parineeti Chopra shared the poster writing, “SAINA! 🏸 In cinemas 26th March 😁@nehwalsaina #AmoleGupte @manavkaul @eshan.naqvi #BhushanKumar #DeepaBhatia @sujay.jairaj #RaseshShah #KrishanKumar @amaal_mallik @manojmuntashir @kunaalvermaa @tseries.official @tseriesfilms #FrontFootPictures #AGCPL #Saina”

Talking about the poster, the image shared by the makers shows a tricolour wristband on the character’s (Parineeti Chopra) left hands releasing a shuttlecock. As per the poster, the Amol Gupte directorial will hit cinemas on March 26.

Sharing the poster on her Twitter handle, Saina Nehwal wrote, “I’m so glad to share a glimpse of my upcoming movie, #Saina. Lots of love to the entire team. In cinemas on 26th March. @ParineetiChopra #AmoleGupte @Manavkaul19 @eshannaqvi #BhushanKumar @deepabhatia11 @sujay_jairaj @raseshtweets #KrishanKumar @AmaalMallik @manojmuntashir …”

A couple minutes ago, Parineeti Chopra shared the teaser of the sports biopic. Check it out here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CL6PMaylvOt/?igshid=i271prrrdcm5

Also, starring Eshan Naqvi and Manav Kaul, Saina is produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Sujay Jairaj & Rasesh Shah in association with Front Foot Pictures and AGCPL.

In November 2020, Saina Nehwal re-tweeted an unseen picture of Parineeti Chopra in character for the upcoming biopic. She captioned it, “My lookalike.” Talking about the picture, it showed Ms Chopra dressed up as Saina Nehwal in a blue-white jersey while on the badminton court. The actress is seen sporting shoulder-length hair and looks determined to win the game.

To ace her character, Parineeti Chopra had undergone rigorous training, during which she even sustained a neck injury in 2019. Earlier, Shraddha Kapoor was to play Sania Nehwal but had to leave the project midway.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Tiger Shroff Planning To Tie The Knot With Disha Patani? Father Jackie Shroff Breaks Silence!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube