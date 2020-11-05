We always love seeing the stories of prominent and influential people brought to the silver screen. And now we have news about a similar project – the Saina Nehwal Biopic. While we all know that actress Parineeti Chopra is all set to step into the shoes of the badminton player, we have now come across a pic of her in character.

Advertisement

Not only did we get a glimpse of this unseen look of Ms. Chopra, but the ace Badminton player herself also commented on it. And is sure to tell you how proud she is of the actress’ dedication.

Advertisement

A Twitter user took to the micro-blogging site and shared an unseen picture of Parineeti Chopra in character for the upcoming biopic. Tagging Parineeti and Saina Nehwal, the user captioned it, “This is going to be huge #Saina @ParineetiChopra @NSaina”

The ace Badminton champion, Saina Nehwal, re-tweeted the pic and we guess she is proud. Her tweet read, “My lookalike (2 Winking face emojis)@ParineetiChopra (2 Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes emojis) #sainamovie (2 Thumbs up emojis)”

Talking about the picture, it features Parineeti Chopra dressed up as Saina Nehwal in a blue-white jersey while on the badminton court. Sporting shoulder-length hair, the actress looks fierce and all set to win the game. We have to say, Pari is acing the determination look like athletes do during a game like a pro.

Speaking about Parineeti Chopra’s prep for the Saina Nehwal biopic, the actress has been working hard since the past several months. She has also been putting in many hours into practising and acing the sport. In 2019, while training for the role, Pari mentioned that she had injured herself.

She suffered a neck injury in November 2019 and underwent physiotherapy. Other than that, Chopra once shared a picture featuring her prepping for her meet with Saina Nehwal. Not only on the court, but Parineeti Chopra has done a lot of other prep for the role too. She once posted on social media that has about 100 questions for the ace badminton player to understand the role better.

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor & Rishi Kapoor Were Going To Star Together In The Remake Of This Gujarati Film?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube