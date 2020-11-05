Ranbir Kapoor & Rishi Kapoor Were Going To Star Together In The Remake Of This Gujarati Film?

2020 has been a bad year for Bollywood, financially as well as emotionally. This year has taken some of the greatest gems of the industry from us be it Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor or Sushant Singh Rajput. As per the latest media report, Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor were supposed to be a part of a big family film but this couldn’t happen because of his sad demise.

Rishi Kapoor started his Bollywood career with 1973’s Bobby. And we have seen him playing praiseworthy characters throughout his career. The report suggests that Rishi and Ranbir Kapoor were in talks for the remake of the Gujarati film, Chaal Jeevi Laiye (2019).

As per a recent report published by Bollywood Hungama, “Rishi Kapoor had seen the film and had loved it. So when he was approached for its remake, he showed keen interest. He also convinced Ranbir Kapoor to play the role of the son.”

Ritesh Laalan, CEO of Coconut Motion Pictures, the production house that was planning for the movie, said, “Yes, we were planning to cast Rishi sir and Ranbir Kapoor in the Hindi remake. We initiated talks with Rishi’s manager in March, just before the lockdown. But everything went on a backburner due to the pandemic. And then sadly, Rishi sir passed away.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor were previously seen sharing the screen in 2013 movie Besharam. But the movie failed to impress the audience. But talking about Chaal Jeevi Laiye’s subject, Ritesh Laalan said, “It would have been a great casting coup. Viewers would have surely connected with the casting and the storyline more so when they would have seen both of them playing father and son. Not just viewers, even Rishi sir and Ranbir would have also been able to relate with the storyline.”

Speaking about Chaal Jeevi Laiye, the movie features a workaholic son who takes his terminally ill father on a holiday in Uttarakhand to fulfil the latter’s last wish. The father-son duo meets a girl named Ketki on the way and the trio take an unexpected and most satisfying journey of their lives.

