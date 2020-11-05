Kareena Kapoor Khan Mesmerises Us With Her Karwa Chauth Look; Tara Sutaria & Aadar Jain Join The Celebrations Too!

The Kapoor family’s family dinners are quite famous in Bollywood. The grand dinners take place on special occasions and storm the social media with the glimpse of it. As we all know, it was Karwa Chauth yesterday, the Kapoor family met up for a family dinner. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has uploaded some pictures from the event on her official social media. In the pictures, Kareena Kapoor Khan is looking like an angel in a hot pink suit. Love birds Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain were also seen in the pictures.

Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor was missing from the celebrations. Speaking about Kareena, she is due to deliver next year and pregnancy glow is clearly visible on her face.

Tara Sutaria was seen donning a silver-coloured outfit for the occasion. Well, we wonder if she had kept a fast for her bae Aadar Jain?

Speaking about Kareena Kapoor’s second pregnancy, the diva recently told Zoom about Saif’s reaction to it. She said, “Unfortunately in my house, there is nothing filmy as such. Because Saif is very normal and relaxed. Of course, he is always happy to hear it. So like I said, it wasn’t planned but it was something we really wanted to celebrate and we are really enjoying it together.”

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor has wrapped up the shoot of Laal Singh Chadha some days back. Recently the actress has unveiled the first look of her next horror comedy, Bhoot Police, which stars her husband Saif Ali Khan, and joked that the new normal is paranormal. “New normal is paranormal,” Kareena wrote on Instagram as she shared the first look of the film. The poster shows a mansion, which seems to be haunted, with lush green hills in the backdrop. In the front, one can see a graveyard with a van that has Vashikaran Specialist written in front, parked in front of the house. The poster also used the hashtag: Aatmanirbhaybharat.

