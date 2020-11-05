Nushrratt Bharuccha is all set to entertain the audience yet again in Chhalaang. But the actress will always be remembered as Chiku by her fans. That’s the Pyaar Ka Punchnama character that rose her to fame like never before. But did you know she initially rejected the role? Below is all the scoop you need.

Advertisement

Koimoi got into an exclusive conversation with Nushrrat and spoke to her in length about her journey. It was during this candid discussion that the actress revealed to us that she initially said no to Pyaar Ka Punchnama.

Advertisement

Revealing the reason, Nushrratt Bharuccha said, “I said no to PKP or did not want to do it because I had just done Love S*x Aur Dhoka. I wanted to do realistic cinema, meaningful films and do more edged out and real stories. I wanted to influence people. You know, I was coming out from that high. I thought this is not my calling of films, ‘ki yaar ye rehne dete hai, ye nahi karte.’”

Despite its massive box office success, Pyaar Ka Punchnama series has multiple times been called out by the feminists. Talking about that, Nushrratt Bharuccha added, “I feel like do I completely agree with everything on the film? Maybe not. I can’t take away from the fact that the whole world loved it. So who am I to judge it and decide what gets made and what doesn’t. The audiences have laughed, the monologue has gone viral. Every event we went too, the monologue was repeated to a point ki wo mujhe yaad ho gaya tha. Obviously, people connected with it, they loved it, they wanted more of it, so who am I as an actor to judge the character that I am doing?”

She continued, “Mere liye jo ladki sahi hai, wo toh sahi kar rahi hai. The larger part that people don’t realize is that ‘we are making a comedy film.’ Usme itne saare jokes ladke khudpe bhi crack karte hai. One guy is making fun of Divyendu, the other one is making fun of Kartik. Udhar bhi toh wo banter chal raha hai but we don’t see it as misogynist or whatever. It was a comedy film and that’s what it was. Thik hai fir, audience ko maza nahi ata lekin aya toh fir aya.”

Do you agree with Nushrratt Bharuccha’s take on Pyaar Ka Punchnama? Share with us in the comment section below.

Must Read: Akshay Kumar Starrer Laxmii’s Negativity Affects 2017 Release ‘Tikli And Laxmi Bomb’



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube