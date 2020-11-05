Shefali Jariwala rose to fame with her music video Kaanta Laga. The video was way ahead of time in terms of its content. Released back in 2002, it made the actress an overnight sensation. Ever since there has been no looking back and Shefali has been a part of many shows including Nach Baliye, Bigg Boss 13 amongst others.

Soon after Kaanta Laga released, the song turned an immediate topic of discussion. In fact, it went viral like a wildfire. The response was such that Shefali is till date called as the ‘Kaanta Laga’ girl. Despite all that, there remained a certain section that criticises its bold content.

Koimoi recently got into an exclusive conversation with Shefali Jariwala. We asked the beauty about her take on the criticism of Kaanta Laga. To this, the actress replied, “When Kaanta Laga started, it did start a trend. I was too young to understand anything. For me, I was just enjoying the overnight success. In fact, I still can’t fathom the success of the song. I have had a very support system around me – my family and my friends. So, the criticism, the comments didn’t bother me at all. I was just too overwhelmed by the love and the support that the audience was giving me. I didn’t really care, even today I don’t really care about it all.”

Shefali Jariwala continued, “There is always going to be a section who wouldn’t like your work. That’s okay because it’s there opinion. It is our job as entertainers to keep doing our work and giving our 100%. There is always a section who really appreciate your work and showers a lot of love. That’s what keeps me going. The trolling and criticism don’t really bother me.”

On the work front, Shefali was recently seen in a music video with Mika Singh – Hothon Pe Bas. The song was shot amid the pandemic with just 6 people other than the featuring stars.

Talking about it all, Shefali Jariwala added, “Once the song was recorded, we were a little scared about the shooting. We didn’t know if we will be able to execute it. So, we took our time and planned the song. It was just 6 of us other than me and Mika Singh who were involved in the making of Hothon Pe Bas. We had the director, the DOP, a choreographer, one makeup artist, a light man and a production person who was running around everywhere. At every aspect of making of the video, we had to follow the guidelines and we followed the necessary protocols. It went seamless because we got the time to plan it properly. We shot the song for over 2.5 days and we were very happy with the way it turned out. We’re very pleased with the outcome.”

