Khatron Ke Khiladi’s Aly Goni On Entering Bigg Boss 14 For Jasmin Bhasin: “No One Can Take Her Place In My Life”

Aly Goni has been a part of many reality shows. Be it Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 or the Made In India edition – he has delivered his best in both the seasons. Now, he’s entering Bigg Boss 14 but not really to win. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor is purely going there to support his BFF Jasmin Bhasin.

For the unversed, Aly and Jasmin have been really close friends for years now. A promo of the duo reuniting in the Bigg Boss 14 house was recently revealed and it was indeed emotional. Many believe that they are more than just friends but the couple has time and again quashed the romantic angle.

Now, Aly Goni in a recent interview has expressed his feelings for Jasmin Bhasin. The former Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant states that the Naagin 4 actress is irreplaceable. He wants to win BB14 too but his first priority for the winner title is his best friend.

In a conversation with Times Of India, Aly Goni said, “We share everything with each other. I don’t know, if people want to see us like that, then they will. People know how we are — our friendship, the bond we share is out in the open. Jasmin is like family to me. There is someone in everyone’s life that can’t be replaced and Jasmin is that for me. No one can take her place in my life. It’s not like we don’t fight, we fight, too (laughs!).”

Aly Goni continued, “Jasmin Bhasin is always there for me whether I am happy or sad, and has always stood up for me. I was extremely disturbed when I heard her talk about waking up with a start and requesting Salman Khan to tell the other contestants to not bully her. It hit me then. I just want to be there for her. On the show, we will be how we are in real life. We don’t need to act. Acting jo kar rahe hai woh dikh raha hai!”

The actor also stated that he thinks Rubina Dilaik is a strong contestant. Apart from her and Jasmin, he finds Shardul Pandit and Pavitra Punia nice.

