Each and every cinema enthusiast is eagerly awaiting Shah Rukh Khan’s next move on the big screen. Even though the actor hasn’t made any official announcement on his next project yet, the updates on Pathan are flowing in on every single day. Also, there are several talks on his next with Atlee and Rajkumar Hirani. Now, some fresh updates are coming in on all the aforementioned projects.

As far as Pathan is concerned, the film will kickstart this month and John Abraham, Deepika Padukone will accompany the star after New Year celebrations. As for now, the film will be releasing in the last quarter of 2021.

The report in Mumbai Mirror states, “While the November schedule of Pathan will be in Mumbai with only SRK, co-stars, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham join him early next year during an overseas stint of the film. It is a battle royale between SRK and John, with Deepika playing an important thread, taking the narrative forward.”

After Pathan, it is learnt that Shah Rukh Khan will possibly start with Atlee’s project as Rajkumar Hirani is still to lock the final script.

“While Atlee’s film seems to be in the forefront right now, he has his heart set on Hirani’s social drama, as it will be a breather between two action-packed films. But Hirani takes his time to complete a script and a clear picture will only emerge by mid-2021,” the report continues.

Speaking more of Atlee’s next, the director will be arriving in Mumbai to finalise the entire cast of the film and other aspects. Also, a new office will be set up for him Mumbai for travelling convenience, as Atlee stays in Chennai.

“Atlee has been developing the script remotely with a team of Karan Johar, who is co-producing the film with SRK. He will be in the city from December for narrations, to lock the cast, scout for locations and get his technical team in place,” the report concludes.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Anand L Rai’s Zero which released in 2018. The film also featured Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in key roles. It was a big box office failure.

