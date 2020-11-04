Milind Soman Inspires HILARIOUS Memes With His 'Birthday Suit' Pic

Model-actor Milind Soman celebrated turning 55 by posting a picture that shows him running n*de on a Goa beach, and netizens have come up with funny memes in reaction.

“Happy birthday to me! #55,” he wrote while sharing the picture on Instagram and Twitter, and gave photo credit to his wife Ankita Konwar.

The comment sections in his social media are full of hilarious messages and memes.

“When You and your girlfriend having some quality time at her home, and her parents enter the home with duplicate set of keys,” a user wrote.

Another edited the photo and added a swimsuit on him, and wrote: “Fixed it for you @milindrunning.”

Another added to the atmospherics of the image by adding a dinosaur chasing Milind Soman in an edited photo.

One even cracked a joke featuring actor Anil Kapoor, also a fitness enthusiast who seems to have defied age. Sharing a collage of a shirtless Anil and Milind’s photo, the user wrote: “Anil Kapoor: I am the most fittest and Ageless person. Milind Soman: Hold my Chaddi….!!”

“I don’t think clothes are too heavy to carry while running sir. Meanwhile happy Birthday,” wrote a user.

Milind Soman was last seen in the web series Four More Shots Please! as Dr Aamir Warsi.

