Bobby Deol's Aashram 2 To NOT RELEASE? Makers Granted With A Legal Notice

When Bobby Deol turned into a ‘baba’ for Aashram, there were objections raised from a particular section of the audience. Now, the makers are back with Aashram Chapter 2: The Dark Side and the story continues.

A legal notice has been issued To MX Player & producer of Aashram to stop the release of their upcoming season. As per the notice, the show ‘insults and defame the image of saints’ hurting Hindu sentiments.

Below are some significant pointers from the legal notice:

“At the outset, my client states that the web series named “AASHRAM Chapter-2 the Dark Side”, Official Trailer, which was released on MX player and the same was Produced and directed by you no. 1 Mr. Prakash Jha, under Prakash Jha Production Creation and the said web series has deeply hurt the sentiments of the people at large, and it is also going to spread negative goodwill about Hindu religion on future generation to

come.”

It also says, “The character (Bobby Deol) shown in official trailer is not targeting individual personality but directly targeting the ancient tradition, custom, culture of Hindu, Ashramas Dharma which disturbs people at large. Further, My client states that The ashrama dharma, recognises four ashramas in the life of a human being. They are brahmacharya (stage of studentship), grihasta (the stage of a householder), vanaprastha (stage of a forest dweller) and sanyasa (stage of renunciation).”

It further states, “Also Ashram concept in India is hope, faith and beliefs of young aspirants, who were willing To let go of everything and pursue their education and spiritual ideals with single-minded devotion. Further, My client states that the first season of Ashram web series shown lots of objectionable scenes degrading the image of Aashram in Hindu customs and Now Aashram 2 web series official trailer continued degrading the image Aashram in Hindu religion, My client condemn such repeated attempt to degrading Hindu religion and ask you to remove official web series trailer and stop full web series release with immediate effect.”

Have you seen the first season of Bobby Deol’s Aashram? Do you think the issues raised against it are fair? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

