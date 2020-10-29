Aashram Chapter 2 – The Dark Side: Prakash Jha Promises To Reveal Baba’s ‘True Dark Side’ This Time

The trailer of the new season of the web series Aashram released on Thursday, with director Prakash Jha promising new shocks and dark twists pertaining to the protagonist Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala, played by Bobby Deol.

“Aashram Chapter 2 – The Dark Side” releases on November 11 after the first season impressed viewers and critics alike. The thriller series is about a fraud godman and his nefarious activities.

“Chapter one of Aashram narrated the story of a conman who masquerades as a spiritual guru or a Baba, whose deeds can best be defined as ambiguous. Chapter two reveals his true dark side,” said Jha.

Produced and directed by Jha, Aashram Chapter 2 also stars Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumaar, Anupriya Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, Tridha Choudhury, Vikram Kochhar, Tushar Pandey, Sachin Shroff, Anuritta K Jha, Rajeev Siddhartha, Parinitaa Seth, Tanmaay Ranjan, Preeti Sood, Jahangir Khan, Kanupriya Gupta and Navdeep Tomar in pivotal roles.

Aashram returns on the OTT platform MX Player.

