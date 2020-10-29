Masaba Masaba 2 On Cards? Ashvini Yardi's Video May Be The Hint We Need!

Producer Ashvini Yardi shared a short video featuring mother-daughter duo Neena and Masaba Gupta immersed in a household conversation, giving a rise to speculations of the second season of Masaba Masaba.

The adorable video features Neena and Masaba Gupta talking about arranging an event at home, where Neena refuses, what looks like a normal daily conversation. However, what caught our eye is the reference to Masaba Masaba’s hit track ‘Aunty Kisko Bola’.

Sharing a glimpse into the script reading session, in the presence of director and writer Sonam Nair, the video has peaked our interest for the sequel of Masaba Masaba.

The biographical streaming televison series, released earlier this year in August, received a warm response from the audience. Playing fictionalized characters of themselves, Masaba Masaba revolves around the life of Masaba Gupta and her mother Neena Gupta, along with the struggles in Masaba’s personal as well as professional life.

Produced by Ashvini Yardi’s Viniyard Films, Masaba Masaba is the filmmaker’s first OTT outing after backing successful films like OMG- Oh My God! and Singh is Bliing, along with a string of successful television shows like Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Uttaran, Balika Vadhu, Saat Phere, Kasamh Se, amongst others.

