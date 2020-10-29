Kavita Kaushik entered the house as a wild-card contestant and fans have mixed reactions to the same. Some netizens were praising her strategy and calm behaviour whereas others called her arrogant and show-off. Nonetheless, the F.I.R. actress has been playing pretty well in the house and is lately making headlines for her recent tiff with Eijaz Khan.

Kavita and Eijaz started off at a good note in the show and initially, we thought that these two may have a long term alliance in order to survive on the show.

There’s a new promo of Bigg Boss 14 which is going viral on the social media where Eijaz Khan is crying uncontrollably because Kavita Kaushik has accused him of ‘Using’ her for his personal gains. Nikki Tamboli is seen consoling Eijaz in the video, take a look:

Remember, when Salman Khan said, ‘Ab scene paltega?’ This is exactly what he meant and this ‘Tabadla’ between the contestants of the red zone and the green zone is going to be fun.

Nishant Singh Malkani VS Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rubina Dilaik VS Pavitra Punia, Rahul Vaidya VS Jasmin Bhasin; we can’t wait to watch this tonight.

Meanwhile, the dynamics in the house is going to change post what Kavita Kaushik said about Eijaz Khan.

Recently, in a conversation with Koimoi, Kavita revealed that she was going through depression after the F.I.R actress lost her father due to cancer.

Kavita Kaushik began, “My dad was fighting cancer for 3 years, I was in a very different frame of mind. I was exhausted. I was working, shooting for F.I.R the entire day and used to sit with dad at the hospital. My mother would be there to look after him during the day. I would return home at 3 AM, would sleep for 2-3 hours and rush to the set.”

The Bigg Boss 14 beauty continued, “When I lost my father, I did not want to work for some time. It felt like why should I do it, for whom? I lost a sense of ambition and the desire to work. I was almost going through depression. It was very weird because I was running away from depression and not showing it to the world. I was dying from inside, didn’t have any will to work. But on my face, no one could say anything.”

That’s really brave of you Kavita, more power to you!

